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Child Slavery and the Sound of Freedom. Ten Billion a year industry in the US alone · July 12, 2023 Greg Reese
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112 views • July 12, 2023

The Sound of Freedom was completed five years ago but Disney fought them in the courts to keep it from being released. Hollywood employs several convicted pedophiles. And mostly at Disney and Nickelodeon who specialize in children’s programming and have even re-hired pedophiles after they’ve served light sentences for raping child actors.

Hollywood has been abusing children since its inception. Including child actors of the 1930s such as Shirley Temple, Mickey Rooney, and Judy Garland, who wrote that she was constantly molested behind the scenes by powerful men including MGM co-founder Louis B. Mayer. And nothing has stopped Hollywood from continuing this horrific abuse.

It has been known for decades that governments have systemically abused children. Beginning in the nineteen-sixties the German government began placing thousands of foster children into the homes of single pedophiles. And continued doing it up until the nineteen-nineties.

Thousands of Catholic priests have been accused of raping children and no justice has ever come of it.

Jeffrey Epstein was targeting individuals and recording them raping children as a form of blackmail so that powerful entities could control them. Epstein has disappeared, and so has his little black book. Many have claimed that Hugh Hefner was doing the same thing for the C.I.A. that Epstein was doing. In 1976, Hefner’s Playboy magazine published erotic nude pictures of a ten-year-old girl. And nobody seemed to care.

The effects on these children can often be fatal, whether it’s from blunt trauma or suicide. And those who survive most often struggle with it for their entire life.

Child abuse has been used as a form of trauma-based mind control because it often forces the child to dissociate which has been known to create multiple personalities. MK-Ultra Whistle-blower Cathy O'Brien came from a family of multi-generational child abuse that sold her to the US government.

Some families practice incest and pedophilia to gain power and to maintain it. Inbred Jacob Rothschild explains it here while reading a quote from his inbred relative James Rothschild.

“In our family, we’ve always tried to keep love in the family. In this sense, it was more or less understood since childhood that children would never think of marrying outside the family so as our fortune would never leave it.” ~ James Mayer de Rothschild

Our entire system is profiting from child slavery. About ten billion dollars a year in the US alone. And our entire government seems to be involved. Congress has paid millions of our tax dollars to cover up their sex abuse crimes. Thousands of children are being trafficked across our southern border. And now it’s become trendy to castrate children and turn them into a so-called transgender. And if we the people don’t do something about this, then the blossoming surveillance state will have a solution. Don’t be surprised if our children are soon monitored twenty-four-seven under the guise of keeping them safe because we have failed to do so.

While we can not expect to rid the earth of all evil, something obviously needs to be done.

Keywords
infowarshuman traffickinggreg reesechild slaverysound of freedomreese report
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