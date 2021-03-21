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Intel Processor Backdoor: Newly Vulnerability + Management Engine Solutions (Privacy/Security)
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35 views • March 21, 2021
If you want to see more like this let me know in the comments! NEW: 'bug' discovered in Intel Processors allowing someone to install new CPU code. Intel processors have an extra hidden processor running a hidden OOB (Out of band) IP network utilizing the inbuilt wifi card. I go over the latest discovered potential backdoor and solutions for management engine.
Is AMD a solution here? I would say NO: AMD has many of the same problems with its own customer locked out "security" processor. I am one who believes where possible we should use hardware we have the right to see what it is doing, even if we never bother to look (open source).
While ARM is not open source, there is less risk IMHO. I make suggestions including moving routers/firewall to ARM/RISC-V machines.
I also go over solutions to disable functionality of Intel Management Engine. This includes my own personal idea, coming from my own research on IME.
Like this video, Share it, And Subscribe to show me you care about videos like this! And I will respond with more original content.
I appreciate everyone who uses my Odysee invite link: '
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9
'
If you want to buy me a coffee sometime, I'd love that:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech
Extra blog posts can be found there as well for supporters.
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog:
https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech
(Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: '
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9
'
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED:
https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE:
https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy
(NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi:
some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy
(privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00
New vulnerability
01:04
What Is Intel Management Engine? (IME)
02:34
Intel Management Engine Mitigation
03:05
Latest backdoor possibilities
03:35
More details on OOB IME
04:07
MEI Device: Linux systems
04:49
Intel MGMT Engine Privacy Tips
05:54
IME Solutions Including One I came up with
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Video Made In KDENLIVE:
https://kdenlive.org
Computer Video Editing using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org (
@righttoprivacy
on Parrot Linux forums)
Latest backdoor/bug discoverers:
https://twitter.com/_markel___
https://twitter.com/h0t_max
https://twitter.com/_Dmit
Is AMD a solution here? I would say NO: AMD has many of the same problems with its own customer locked out "security" processor. I am one who believes where possible we should use hardware we have the right to see what it is doing, even if we never bother to look (open source).
While ARM is not open source, there is less risk IMHO. I make suggestions including moving routers/firewall to ARM/RISC-V machines.
I also go over solutions to disable functionality of Intel Management Engine. This includes my own personal idea, coming from my own research on IME.
Like this video, Share it, And Subscribe to show me you care about videos like this! And I will respond with more original content.
I appreciate everyone who uses my Odysee invite link: '
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9
'
If you want to buy me a coffee sometime, I'd love that:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech
Extra blog posts can be found there as well for supporters.
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog:
https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech
(Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: '
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9
'
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED:
https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE:
https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy
(NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi:
some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy
(privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00
New vulnerability
01:04
What Is Intel Management Engine? (IME)
02:34
Intel Management Engine Mitigation
03:05
Latest backdoor possibilities
03:35
More details on OOB IME
04:07
MEI Device: Linux systems
04:49
Intel MGMT Engine Privacy Tips
05:54
IME Solutions Including One I came up with
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Video Made In KDENLIVE:
https://kdenlive.org
Computer Video Editing using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org (
@righttoprivacy
on Parrot Linux forums)
Latest backdoor/bug discoverers:
https://twitter.com/_markel___
https://twitter.com/h0t_max
https://twitter.com/_Dmit
Keywords
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