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The Psychology of Totalitarianism
The New American
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163 views • June 17, 2022

What is the difference between a dictatorship and a totalitarian state? Answer: A dictator only controls one institution (namely, government). In a totalitarian state, by contrast, the ruler lays claim to ALL the society's institutions: government, economics, religion, media, art, marriage, etc. They are all amassed into a single integrated system. In other words, there is no separation of church and state, or a separation of business from government, or a separation of any of the institutions from the centralized power structure. As this system emerges, a new populace has to be cultivated: One used to powerlessness, passivity, dogmatism. Watch as we explore the psychology of such subjects in a totalitarian state.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgXZuGIMuwQ

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UttR5HDRtjOT/

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totalitarianismthe new americandaniel natal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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