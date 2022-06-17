The Psychology of Totalitarianism

What is the difference between a dictatorship and a totalitarian state? Answer: A dictator only controls one institution (namely, government). In a totalitarian state, by contrast, the ruler lays claim to ALL the society's institutions: government, economics, religion, media, art, marriage, etc. They are all amassed into a single integrated system. In other words, there is no separation of church and state, or a separation of business from government, or a separation of any of the institutions from the centralized power structure. As this system emerges, a new populace has to be cultivated: One used to powerlessness, passivity, dogmatism. Watch as we explore the psychology of such subjects in a totalitarian state.





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Video Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgXZuGIMuwQ

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UttR5HDRtjOT/