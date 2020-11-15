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Nazi SS Bell UFO over Canada
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156 views • November 15, 2020
Nazi SS Bell UFO over Canada... 2020-11-14 at 6:38 pm Mountain Daylight Savings. Is this appearing to make a statement against Communism in Canada? Is this connected to the Raelian UFO cult of Canada which puts swastikas on its literature even in Jerusalem? Is this connected to the bell monument placed in St. Paul the same week as the dedication of St. Paul's landing pad (Alberta). Where is this Nazi SS Bell UFO coming from? For more on this UFO type see the authoritative work by Joseph P. Farrell "The SS Brotherhood of the Bell" (Adventuresunlimitedpress.com)
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