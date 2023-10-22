Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Medjugorje Visionary Ivan for October 20, 2023

Quo Vadis





Oct 22, 2023





Here is the Extraordinary Message to Visionary Ivan for October 20:





Dear children, today I invite you to pray for peace, in this time, peace is being threatened and I ask you to renew fasting and prayer in your families and to encourage others to pray for peace.





Dear children, I wish you to understand the seriousness of the situation and that much of what happens depends on your prayers.





Dear children, I am with you and I invite you to seriously begin to pray and fast.





Thank you for also responding to my call today.





Medjugorje visionary Ivan, was once asked why Our Lady insists on not just prayer, but that we fast as well.





Ivan answered, “Prayer without fasting is like a soldier with only one leg.

He will be easily defeated.”





In Mejuhgoria Our Lady asks us to fast on Wednesdays and Fridays from midnight to midnight on bread and water.





Our Lady tells us that this is the "best" fast.





The amount of bread and water you consume or the frequency at which you consume it does not matter.





What matters is we make this sacrifice and offer it to God.





On August 31, 2009 Eevahn shared the following at a talk to pilgrims:





Our Lady comes to us, She wants to lead us from this darkness into the light.





She wants to show us the way, the path of hope.





Hope, because in today’s world that hope is so necessary.





Hope in families, hope in the future, there is no hope in our families these days.





Our Lady says, “Dear children, if there is no peace in mans’ hearts, if one man doesn’t have peace within himself, if there is no peace within your families, dear children, then there is no chance that we can have peace in the world.





Therefore I would like to invite you, dear children, do not just talk about peace, but start to live that peace, don’t just talk about prayer, but start to live that prayer. ”





“Dear children, only with the return of the peace with prayer in the family, will your family be spiritually healed. ”





Ivan was born on May 25th, 1965 in Bijakovici in the parish of Medjugorje.





He still has daily apparitions.





Our Lady has entrusted nine of the ten secrets to him.





More than any other of the visionaries, Eevahn Dragicevic has brought the apparitions to America:





The Virgin Mary appears to the visionaries no matter where they are in the world, and upon his marriage to Laureen Murphy in 1994, Ivan has shared his time between Boston and Medjugorje and he travels back and forth.





The couple have three children: Two sons and a daughter.





The prayer intention that Our Lady has confided to him: for young people and for priests.





