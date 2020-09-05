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Google: The Real SKYNET
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1300 views • September 05, 2020
Here's the unsavory truth: The Internet that America Built is Being Transferred to its Enemies.
Google, Twitter, and Faceboook, using "code" developed partially by the Government and Private companies, are now pissing on America, and handing over the code to the Chinese PLA military. Google refuses to work with the Pentagon (this could be a 'cover' story as well, since Google was created by the Military Industrial Complex). It directly benefits the Chinese government and benefits them with values that are AGAINST FREEDOM in the world (real freedom, not fake freeDUMB). The Democrats (and Republicans) sold the American people (and the rest of humanity) out to foreign powers.
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How The CIA Made Google: https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e
Archived: http://archive.is/tamNJ
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▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
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Google, Twitter, and Faceboook, using "code" developed partially by the Government and Private companies, are now pissing on America, and handing over the code to the Chinese PLA military. Google refuses to work with the Pentagon (this could be a 'cover' story as well, since Google was created by the Military Industrial Complex). It directly benefits the Chinese government and benefits them with values that are AGAINST FREEDOM in the world (real freedom, not fake freeDUMB). The Democrats (and Republicans) sold the American people (and the rest of humanity) out to foreign powers.
-----
How The CIA Made Google: https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e
Archived: http://archive.is/tamNJ
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
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