Steve Quayle and Mike Adams: THE HOUR IS LATE. Demons, aliens, giants and graphene biocircuits

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Interviewed by Mike Adams, Steve Quayle talked about the collapse of the banking structure of the world. He said that people tend to forget that the New World Order’s main line through the years is order out of chaos. According to Quayle, he who controls the money of the world controls the world.
Quayle said America’s true debt is $400 trillion. He said there’s no way that can be paid back. What we’re dealing with now is the perfect set-up for the anti-Christ to take control of all the money around the world, Quayle said. He told Adams that there’s an operation going on to capture all the people by starving everybody into submission and bringing in a new currency. The price of acquiring the new currency, Quayle said, is your eternal soul.
He proceeded to talk about the plan of 130 nations across the globe to disassociate with the U.S. dollar and basically repudiate it. The dollar is done when that happens, said Adams, because it can no longer hyper-inflate against the status of the world’s reserves. In connection with his earlier point about starvation, Quayle said people need to understand that the airlines, trains and shipping ports are all controlled by the globalists. In other words, the supplies are controlled by the globalists.
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