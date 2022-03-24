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The Wartime Presidency, Part 5, Why Did SCOTUS Punt on Election Fraud - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 2 Feb 2022
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3 views • March 24, 2022
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐕, 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐓𝐔𝐒 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝? - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 2 𝐅𝐞𝐛 2022
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-v
For those that don't know, "SCOTUS" stands for "Supreme Court Of The United States".
The narrator does show the text as he narrates, but the text is pretty small. One can read the text from the article link above. Or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-v
For those that don't know, "SCOTUS" stands for "Supreme Court Of The United States".
The narrator does show the text as he narrates, but the text is pretty small. One can read the text from the article link above. Or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.
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