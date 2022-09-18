YOU CAN RISE ABOVE IT

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GOD gave you the power and the brain to follow your instincts. He gave you free will to decide whether you want to be on the side of good or evil. Good always wins over evil, truth wins over lies, and darkness cannot survive the light. If you are too lazy to search the landmines, you will soon step right on one. Time is short now. satan is comming for your soul. I pray for all.