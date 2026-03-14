Good Luck To Cuba

Greta Thunberg never takes the side that shares a risk.

The fact that she bounces around from cause to cause tells you everything.

Once the spotlight goes away, she is on to something else.

The cause is irrelevant — and always ends up collapsing.

Cuba just got her attention, which means things truly are looking up.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390906607112