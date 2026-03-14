Good Luck To Cuba

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta Thunberg never takes the side that shares a risk.
The fact that she bounces around from cause to cause tells you everything.
Once the spotlight goes away, she is on to something else.
The cause is irrelevant — and always ends up collapsing.
Cuba just got her attention, which means things truly are looking up.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 March 2026)