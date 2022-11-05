The False Second Coming | Satan Will Appear As Christ

Many are waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ. But, will many be fooled by the false second coming? Some are even waiting for him to come for the first time. Is it possible that many of these groups will be deceived into thinking Satan is Christ? Professor Veith is joined by Mackenzie Drebit and Matthew Schanche to discuss this topic. Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

