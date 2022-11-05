The False Second Coming | Satan Will Appear As Christ

Many are waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ. But, will many be fooled by the false second coming? Some are even waiting for him to come for the first time. Is it possible that many of these groups will be deceived into thinking Satan is Christ? Professor Veith is joined by Mackenzie Drebit and Matthew Schanche to discuss this topic.
Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org
Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.