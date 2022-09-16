Create New Account
4 ways Democrats are RUINING energy & 5 ways we can save it
Sep 15, 2022 It’s not just that America needs more energy to run the nation NOW. But we’ll need much more if we actually want to run the technology of the FUTURE. So, it’s a good thing there’s no knowledge OR physical resource deficits to creating more, low-cost energy in thousands of places around the world, Alex Epstein, author of ‘Fossil Future,’ tells Glenn. Rather, he says, today's energy crisis is due to current political reasons instead. In fact, Epstein lists the four steps Democrats seem to be taking — especially within the Inflation Reduction Act — to ruin American energy. Thankfully, Epstein has the answer to save it. He discusses the 5 steps to his ‘energy freedom platform’ and explains how YOU can become involved to help save American energy too...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9Gl_ZY31MU


Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsamericatechnologyenergy crisisinflation reduction actalex epsteinphysical resourceslow-cost energyenergy freedom

