[Streamed live on Aug 23, 2022] CE Midnight Ride Watch Party: Monsters Are Real Bible Says So

8/23/20221PmEST/12CST

The supernatural and this reality blurred where literal monsters have been and are still a part of our world. Since the corruption of man the Scriptures have documented (Facts) about these creatures and their roll during these end times.





Original Broadcast of this MR without CE Commentary: Midnight Ride - Ancient Monsters in outer Darkness https://youtu.be/2oT10RGgv38





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