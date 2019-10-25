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Hammerfall! Justice Dept. Announces Criminal Investigation Of Deep State Coup Attempt - FULL SHOW 10/25/19
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729 views • October 25, 2019
The planets are aligning: expect explosive developments in the next seven days, plus special surprise guest joins Alex live! The Justice Dept. probe into the origins of the Russiagate fiasco is now an official criminal investigation, multiple outlets are reporting. The department has turned the administrative review of Russiagate, including the surveillance of Trump campaign officials, into a full-blown criminal inquiry, which gives the prosecutor in charge of the probe, John H. Durham, the power to file criminal charges.
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