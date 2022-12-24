Create New Account
WELLS FARGO CHARGED WITH FRAUD! - Ordered To Pay 3.7 Billion! - Only The Beginning!
World Alternative Media
Published a day ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Wells Fargo being charged and fined for creating fake accounts, creating fake loans, repossessing people's homes and cars over fake insurance and loans that never existed, adding millions in surprise fees and more!

The bank is ordered to pay 3.7 billion dollars, but at the end of the day, this is only a slap on the wrist.

Banks have been spoofing markets for decades and attempting to make their balance sheets look better than they are. We've been reporting on this Wells Fargo story for more than half a decade since the first story on it broke. It took all these years for something to happen but it doesn't change the fact that banks will continue to connive and scheme against the populace, especially now that we're walking steadfast into the Great Reset.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2022

newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracygoldsilverbankingrecessiontechnocracywells fargofinanceinflationinsurancevoluntaryismjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam

