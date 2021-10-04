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Prophetic Dreams: War at Christmas Time
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177 views • October 04, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-dreams-war-at-christmas-time/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "On September 30, 2021, I was looking up something in one of my older dream journals, and came across this dream I had about WAR AT CHRISTMAS TIME."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-dreams-war-at-christmas-time/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "On September 30, 2021, I was looking up something in one of my older dream journals, and came across this dream I had about WAR AT CHRISTMAS TIME."
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