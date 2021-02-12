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AGENTS OF CHEESE: II
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22 views • February 12, 2021
Agents of Cheese: the cheesiest action you will ever be honored to watch.
The two henchmen who were incapacitated in the last episode have had time enough to recover and Agent 67490 (played by Pete Wilcox) has plans to capture them and use them as double agents. He stops off at a small restaurant to meet with his superior when his superior gets a call and leaves. Watch to find out what happens next...
Only a small portion of the footage was shot in 4k, it was upscaled to increase final quality because of Youtube's compression algorithm.
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Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
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My Hardware (NEW!!):
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
Camera A: Sony Alpha 7 https://amzn.to/3fiwxfH
Camera B: Video Camera 4K Camcorder ZOHULU https://amzn.to/3rrU0ly (not a recommended buy!!)
Camera C: Sony Alpha 58 https://amzn.to/37rBqjK
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Most sound effects used can be found here (some may not be there and others might have not been used): https://freesound.org/people/joshuawhitney/bookmarks/category/133057/
Edited in Blender 2.91.0 and Audacity 2.3.3
---------------------------
#AgentsOfCheese
First published on YouTube, December 25, 2020, https://youtu.be/Z-dv0NxSWVU
The two henchmen who were incapacitated in the last episode have had time enough to recover and Agent 67490 (played by Pete Wilcox) has plans to capture them and use them as double agents. He stops off at a small restaurant to meet with his superior when his superior gets a call and leaves. Watch to find out what happens next...
Only a small portion of the footage was shot in 4k, it was upscaled to increase final quality because of Youtube's compression algorithm.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
---------------------------
My Hardware (NEW!!):
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
Camera A: Sony Alpha 7 https://amzn.to/3fiwxfH
Camera B: Video Camera 4K Camcorder ZOHULU https://amzn.to/3rrU0ly (not a recommended buy!!)
Camera C: Sony Alpha 58 https://amzn.to/37rBqjK
---------------------------
Most sound effects used can be found here (some may not be there and others might have not been used): https://freesound.org/people/joshuawhitney/bookmarks/category/133057/
Edited in Blender 2.91.0 and Audacity 2.3.3
---------------------------
#AgentsOfCheese
First published on YouTube, December 25, 2020, https://youtu.be/Z-dv0NxSWVU
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