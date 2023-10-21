Create New Account
PALESTINIAN OIL AND GAS RIGHTS LIT THE FUSE TO THIS BOMB (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Remarque88


Oct 21, 2023


SAME OLD PREDICTABLE NARRATIVE - NEW VICTIMS

The unrealized potential of Palestinian oil and gas reserves

https://unctad.org/news/unrealized-potential-palestinian-oil-and-gas-reserves

THE U.N. STUDY - https://unctad.org/publication/economic-costs-israeli-occupation-palestinian-people-unrealized-oil-and-natural-gas

Palestine’s forgotten oil and gas resources (Al Jazeera) https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2021/6/21/palestines-forgotten-oil-and-gas-resources

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cbz6pXr1u9tX/

unoilunited nationsapocalypserightspalestinianarmageddongascataclysmreservesremarque88unrealized potential

