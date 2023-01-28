Create New Account
Transcending The PLANdemic Narrative - Andrew Kaufman
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday

WONDERFUL presentation with slides by Dr. Andrew Kaufman at the recent Weston A. Price Foundation conference in Knoxville TN. This special presentation explains the required efforts that will move us into a new health paradigm. Dr. Andy reveals the fallacious nature of today’s “Scientific” theories, and explains in some detail the real scientific method that anyone can use to his or her advantage, to become their own health authority!

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/transcending-the-plandemic-narrative-with-dr-andrew-kaufman/?_kx=mwG0Wl9vrb4RcV1nM_vXGZzmtelUPJ1wG7fX15_4-7o0cpiHIMJj1yaSfr-UBCbF.UpXyYd 

sciencenarrativecovid 19plandemicdr andrew kaufman

