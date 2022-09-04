Guo Guangchang’s Trouble Was Related to the Arrest of Some Shanghai Gang People and Eventually Became a “Sacrifice Piece”

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https://gnews.org/post/p1h6ee9c6
09/01/2022 Fay Fay Show: Guo Guangchang was investigated because of the arrest of some Shanghai Gang people, including Ling Jihua, Wang Zongnan, the general manager of Friendship Group, and Ai Baojun, Deputy Mayor of Shanghai and the Director of the Management Committee of China’s (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone