Maria Zeee & Clay Clark: MAJOR Developments Towards Mark of the Beast & Revelation of Antichrist

Clay Clark joins Maria Zeee on The Stew Peters Network to discuss MAJOR developments towards the Mark of the Beast and revelation of the Antichrist, including a new UN 7-year “re-commitment” to SDG’s at a time that coincides with a declaration of “peace and safety” for Israel and the world.
