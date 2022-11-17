https://gnews.org/articles/524292
Summary：11/15/2022 Mike Pompeo discusses CCP's various espionage efforts inside the US. He says President Biden doesn't seem remotely interested in taking any actions to confront CCP, the American people must demand the leaders to protect them from this real and serious threat inside our own country.
