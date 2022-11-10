'Candidate Quality'

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Midterms 2022
* What exactly happened in the elections?
* Counting votes is a core function of government.
* Some are blaming abortion; others Trump.
* Tw!tter pundits: it was because of bad candidates!
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republicans-underperform-midterms
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 November 2022