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TALKING TRUTH WITH JOHN O'LOONEY (PLEASE SHARE ESP ON TELEGRAM & VISIT MY CHANNEL)
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20 views • October 30, 2021
CjjexFusilier: I have listened to Mr John O`Looney on a great many interviews over the the last few months, his observations, his conclusions, his sincerity and honesty have shone out , he has not changed any salient information other than reinforcing key points of his narrative . He is a man who has gone out on a limb to inform and help others, and is deserving of gratitude and respect.
Mirror. Source
Talking TRUTH with John O'Looney, (please share esp on Telegram & visit my channel) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLo9hDJXBJ78/
Quote: "Source Networker and me in convo, please listen & share https://www.bitchute.com/video/u1XWLglfFxDN/ PLEASE focus love/light & good intention on Abydos & the Temple of Seti. My unplugged profile, https://unplugged.social/u/TheSelfPreservationSocietyBBTT Me on MeWe, https://mewe.com/i/truth_ofspirit the group I run on MeWe, https://mewe.com/group/5b41ebb5a5f4e51fe8923542 S.I.T.P. group on MeWe https://mewe.com/group/60d0b1decfe8c10387d611f1 My E-mail, [email protected], You/We/I are source consciousness on a soul journey have a spiritual experience in a carbon based avatar in the 3d on planet Earth, ANYTHING else is either what You/We/I do whilst here, ego or how other perceive us! A good friends holistic website, https://lozzswellnessstore.co.uk/ This is a personal and much loved friend, please look and share where you see fit, thank you! I wrote this a few years ago, my awareness has changed but this may resonate with some, The "MATRIX" what it is and how it works, (And it ONLY works because you/we participate in it) It is the control of the 3rd and 4TH dimension and all with-in by means of manipulation of ENERGY and the harvesting of that ENERGY in ALL it's forms and variants. The "MATRIX" will have you doing ALL sorts of things to abstract that ENERGY and just as important keep you from your divinity and KNOWING who and what you truly are. It will keep you in the soul trap/prison that is the 3rd/4th dimension to achieve this because you/your soul is a resource, an ENERGY resource. As is thee Earth, The Earth too is a prisoner in a prison, call her what you will Gaia, Mother Earth, Sophia, she too is like you, she looks to you to free her and you look to her or A.N. Other to free you, You look to physical/Spiritual "Leaders" or other worldly beings, incarnate or beings of light, multi-dimensional, humanoid or other instead of looking with-in, instead of going straight to source. The "MATRIX" has you distracted by getting you chasing your tails arguing with each other as to who shot JR, what football team is best, is the Earth Flat or round, over religion, by getting you to focus on your wants (ALL man made) as opposed to your NEEDS. It has you diving DEEP into it trying to find a way out as a freeman/sovereign or similar, and it architects LAUGH as you do so, for ALL the while you are active in the "MATRIX" YOU FEED IT YOU KEEP IT GOING, YOU GIVE IT THE only RESOURCE it craves/needs and that is YOUR energy. It is NOT your game it is their's the "Elite/the Archons" they own the rights they make the rules you just play hoping to WIN, you NEVER win all the while you try to beat them at their GAME. You/we express views and opinions that seek to help another or imply that we are better than them, those on this planet that have a mouth use it to breathe/eat and drink and EVERYTHING that goes in there is POLLUTED, AIR WATER AND FOOD, and often that which comes out of there is also polluted our words are so must our thoughts be, polluted by the system the "MATRIX", all designed to be so because it serves their agenda. I am a meat eater and my food is polluted just as is a vegan food, I can only live by eating a sentient life and it's ENERGY same as a vegan, all LIFE is SACRED and ALL LIFE is EQUAL, what defines us ALL is our intention behind ALL that we do, not the action itself but the intention behind the ACTION! Your/our focus should be on one thing and one thing ONLY Universal Law and how we impact on it or it us! Step away from your keyboards once in a while, walk in nature naturally, let NATURE GUIDE YOU “Once you have done a man a service, what more would you have? Is it not enough to have obeyed the laws of your own nature, without expecting to be paid for it? That is like the eye demanding a reward for seeing, or the feet for walking. It is for that very purpose that they exist; and they have their due in doing what they were created to do. Similarly; man is born for deeds of kindness; and when he has done a kindly action, or otherwise served the common welfare, he has done what he was made for, and has received his quittance.” – Marcus Aurelius"
Mirror. Source
Talking TRUTH with John O'Looney, (please share esp on Telegram & visit my channel) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLo9hDJXBJ78/
Quote: "Source Networker and me in convo, please listen & share https://www.bitchute.com/video/u1XWLglfFxDN/ PLEASE focus love/light & good intention on Abydos & the Temple of Seti. My unplugged profile, https://unplugged.social/u/TheSelfPreservationSocietyBBTT Me on MeWe, https://mewe.com/i/truth_ofspirit the group I run on MeWe, https://mewe.com/group/5b41ebb5a5f4e51fe8923542 S.I.T.P. group on MeWe https://mewe.com/group/60d0b1decfe8c10387d611f1 My E-mail, [email protected], You/We/I are source consciousness on a soul journey have a spiritual experience in a carbon based avatar in the 3d on planet Earth, ANYTHING else is either what You/We/I do whilst here, ego or how other perceive us! A good friends holistic website, https://lozzswellnessstore.co.uk/ This is a personal and much loved friend, please look and share where you see fit, thank you! I wrote this a few years ago, my awareness has changed but this may resonate with some, The "MATRIX" what it is and how it works, (And it ONLY works because you/we participate in it) It is the control of the 3rd and 4TH dimension and all with-in by means of manipulation of ENERGY and the harvesting of that ENERGY in ALL it's forms and variants. The "MATRIX" will have you doing ALL sorts of things to abstract that ENERGY and just as important keep you from your divinity and KNOWING who and what you truly are. It will keep you in the soul trap/prison that is the 3rd/4th dimension to achieve this because you/your soul is a resource, an ENERGY resource. As is thee Earth, The Earth too is a prisoner in a prison, call her what you will Gaia, Mother Earth, Sophia, she too is like you, she looks to you to free her and you look to her or A.N. Other to free you, You look to physical/Spiritual "Leaders" or other worldly beings, incarnate or beings of light, multi-dimensional, humanoid or other instead of looking with-in, instead of going straight to source. The "MATRIX" has you distracted by getting you chasing your tails arguing with each other as to who shot JR, what football team is best, is the Earth Flat or round, over religion, by getting you to focus on your wants (ALL man made) as opposed to your NEEDS. It has you diving DEEP into it trying to find a way out as a freeman/sovereign or similar, and it architects LAUGH as you do so, for ALL the while you are active in the "MATRIX" YOU FEED IT YOU KEEP IT GOING, YOU GIVE IT THE only RESOURCE it craves/needs and that is YOUR energy. It is NOT your game it is their's the "Elite/the Archons" they own the rights they make the rules you just play hoping to WIN, you NEVER win all the while you try to beat them at their GAME. You/we express views and opinions that seek to help another or imply that we are better than them, those on this planet that have a mouth use it to breathe/eat and drink and EVERYTHING that goes in there is POLLUTED, AIR WATER AND FOOD, and often that which comes out of there is also polluted our words are so must our thoughts be, polluted by the system the "MATRIX", all designed to be so because it serves their agenda. I am a meat eater and my food is polluted just as is a vegan food, I can only live by eating a sentient life and it's ENERGY same as a vegan, all LIFE is SACRED and ALL LIFE is EQUAL, what defines us ALL is our intention behind ALL that we do, not the action itself but the intention behind the ACTION! Your/our focus should be on one thing and one thing ONLY Universal Law and how we impact on it or it us! Step away from your keyboards once in a while, walk in nature naturally, let NATURE GUIDE YOU “Once you have done a man a service, what more would you have? Is it not enough to have obeyed the laws of your own nature, without expecting to be paid for it? That is like the eye demanding a reward for seeing, or the feet for walking. It is for that very purpose that they exist; and they have their due in doing what they were created to do. Similarly; man is born for deeds of kindness; and when he has done a kindly action, or otherwise served the common welfare, he has done what he was made for, and has received his quittance.” – Marcus Aurelius"
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