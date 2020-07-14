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THE 10 THINGS ALL FLAT EARTHERS SAY [DEBUNKED] - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
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40 views • July 14, 2020
The following presentation is a response to "Professor" Dave's popular "10 Things All Flat Earthers Say" video that globe believers constantly share as if it's some home-run for heliocentrism. If you see anyone posting his video, please be sure to share this debunking with them. And if you are new to the subject of our level motionless plane Earth, take some time to start doing your own research. You CAN NOT BECOME CONSCIOUS until you Wake Up to the Flat Earth, because it is the reality you live in. Science is Fake, Science is Science Fiction, Science is a Religion. Don't be blinded by Science. Once you are CONSCIOUS, you will come to realize that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
GLEASON'S NEW STANDARD MAP OF THE WORLD - THE EARTH'S MOST ACCURATE MAP (ONLINE MAP FOR ZOOMED IN VIEWING AND DOWNLOADING)
https://collections.leventhalmap.org/search/commonwealth:7h149v85z
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5440938/1c8cdb
THE FLAT-EARTH CONSPIRACY - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3675958/3c6284
Eric Dubay at The Atlantean Conspiracy
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/
Eric Dubay on Eric Dubay
https://EricDubay.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
GLEASON'S NEW STANDARD MAP OF THE WORLD - THE EARTH'S MOST ACCURATE MAP (ONLINE MAP FOR ZOOMED IN VIEWING AND DOWNLOADING)
https://collections.leventhalmap.org/search/commonwealth:7h149v85z
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5440938/1c8cdb
THE FLAT-EARTH CONSPIRACY - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3675958/3c6284
Eric Dubay at The Atlantean Conspiracy
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/
Eric Dubay on Eric Dubay
https://EricDubay.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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