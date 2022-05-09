This Is Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy -- Mockingbird Media

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The globalist corporations control nearly all of mass media. This video highlights this fact. We don't really have free press, but rather one that is controlled by the ultra-rich, Satanist Cabal. You see and hear what they want you to see and hear.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/