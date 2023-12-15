8 small dogs suffered from cold spells that caused half of them to pass away forever

Pitiful Animal
Dec 14, 2023
There were 8 lives that had been thrown in the trash for at least 3 days
They had no mother and had to endure cold rains that made 3 out of 8 puppies gone forever
How much longer could the remaining 5 puppies endure?
These innocent hearts did not even know how to eat, and finding food was too much for them
I hold the pain deep in my heart
As fast as I could, I needed to bring these poor souls to home
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKoYMRAhq4o
