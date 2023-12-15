Create New Account
8 small dogs suffered from cold spells that caused half of them to pass away forever
High Hopes
2953 Subscribers
13 views
Published a day ago

Pitiful Animal


Dec 14, 2023


There were 8 lives that had been thrown in the trash for at least 3 days

They had no mother and had to endure cold rains that made 3 out of 8 puppies gone forever

How much longer could the remaining 5 puppies endure?

These innocent hearts did not even know how to eat, and finding food was too much for them

I hold the pain deep in my heart

As fast as I could, I needed to bring these poor souls to home

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKoYMRAhq4o

Keywords
colddieddograinrescuetrashpuppies3 dayspitiful animal

