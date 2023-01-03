Understanding Strong's Concordance G5495 — χείρ (cheir)

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://new.exchristian.net/2016/03/i-swear.html#.YWc5nRrMJPY

I made this video in response to the comment Brother James Key left in the comments section of the most recent video he made called Trump at Iowa Campaign Rally: "We're Going to Take America Back!" "The Lord leads me to pin this comment here in response to many comments we receive. There are some folks holding to the idea that the vaccine itself is the mark of the beast. One commenter told me about someone making videos "proving" that the biblical word for "hand" is the same as the "arm" - which is nonsense. The New Testament was written by the original Bible writers in Greek. Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, Romans, etc. - all NT books were originally written in Greek. The Greek word for "hand" is "cheir." It describes the hand ONLY. The Greek word for "arm" is "brachion." It describes the arm ONLY. The Bible tells us plain and straight: The mark of the beast will be in the right hand or forehead. That is NOT the arm. No one is getting a vaccine shot in the forehead. And a vaccine shot in the arm is NOT a shot in the right hand. People who WANT to call the vaccine shot the mark of the beast are STRETCHING & CONTORTING in every direction. Folks, let's just listen to the Word of God and NOT try to twist and mangle it to fit our own agenda. The book of Revelation was written by the apostle John in the Greek language. Do you have a Strong's Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible? There are two passages, and only two, in the entire Bible that talk about the mark of the beast in the hand: Revelation 13:16 and 14:9. In both of these passages, the apostle John used the Greek word "cheir" which is translated into English "hand." Strong's Concordance #5495 in the Greek Dictionary of the New Testament. This is NOT the arm. The Greek word for "arm" is "brachion" - describing an entirely different part of the human body. The arm is NOT the hand - and the hand is NOT the arm."

