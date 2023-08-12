Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What are shadow people ?
channel image
Alan S
32 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

Exposing the true nature of shadow people, footage of one tormenting a man in his house.

Repent, brothers and sisters, ask god to reveal is his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

Keywords
ghostentityshadow people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket