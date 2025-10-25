Over the past day, the situation on the Northern section of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict front has not changed significantly.

Near Osinovo on the Kupyansk section of the front, another crossing point used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to transfer reserves was destroyed. The Ukrainian army command is attempting to stabilize the situation in the operational crisis area around the city.

In the Raigorodok area, on the Liman section of the front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have constructed a crossing at the site of a destroyed bridge. This morning, the Russian Air Force struck the crossing in an attempt to disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Liman.

To the east of the city, Russian assault groups are expanding their zone of control in the forest to the north of Yampil.

The Russians are continuing to advance on the southern flank of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk front. Advanced assault groups have taken up positions north of Kleban-Byk, on the eastern shore of the reservoir of the same name.

North of Pokrovsk, the Russians are attempting to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their remaining positions, which are hindering the encirclement of the urban agglomeration. Advanced assault units have taken up positions in the south of Rodninskoe.

In Pokrovsk itself, the Russian army crossed the railway tracks after completing the assault on the railway station and secured positions north of Schmidt Street.

Following successful operations at the junction of the Pokrovsk and Gulyaipole fronts, troops from the Russian army’s ‘Center’ group captured the village of Ivanovka in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region. It can be assumed that the Russians are entering operational space in this area.

On the northern section of the Gulyaipole front, units of the Russian ‘East’ group of forces captured the village of Pavlovka, following active offensive operations.

On the northern flank of the front, near the village of Danilovka, Russian air strikes also destroyed a bridge across the Yanchur River. These Russian actions have hampered the logistics of Ukrainian troops in the area.

Meanwhile, Russian airborne troops are continuing their offensive along the Dnieper River towards Zaporizhzhia. They managed to capture the southern part of the village of Stepnogorsk.

Russian units are now advancing towards Orekhov. New positions have been taken north of Rabotino village.

Over the past day, the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict fronts has developed in Russia’s favor. The most intense fighting has occurred in the Liman, Pokrovsk and Gulyaipole areas. The Russian occupation of Ivanovka, gives them more operational space and enables them to build on their successes on the southern fronts.

