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Narrow Path Of Blessings - Proverbs 13:19 (NIV)
19 A longing fulfilled is sweet to the soul,
but fools detest turning from evil.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The narrow path is replete with blessings
that help to keep you on the narrow path.
The broad path of a fool is evil
and precludes any prospect of blessings.
https://pc1.tiny.us/hxsj8r
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