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Credits to Amazing Space.



This video declares the glory of God Who, through His Son, Jesus (Yeshua), Who is the Christ, made the heaven, the earth, the sea and all that in them is.



John 1:3 declares that, All things were made by Him (Word who later became flesh as the Son of the Most High); and without him was not any thing made that was made.



In Genesis 1:1, we read: In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. In verse 6 through 10, we read: And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so. And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day. And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so. And God called the dry land Earth; and the gathering together of the waters called the Seas: and God saw that it was good.



In Exodus 20:11, in the midst of the Most High’s 7th day Sabbath commandment, we read: For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.



In Psalm 19:1, we read: The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.



In John 1:1-3, we read, In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him; and without Him was not any thing made that was made. It is Jesus Christ Who is the Word Who became flesh and is the Creator.



Paul confirms Jesus Christ as the Creator in Colossians 1:16-17, For by Him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him, and for Him: And He is before all things, and by Him all things consist.



In Revelation 14:7, in the first angel's message, we are reminded to “worship Him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters”. Praise, glory and honor to Jesus Christ, Who is God and the Creator , for His beautiful and wonderful creation (John 1:1, 3).



Thank you Abba, Father. You truly are the Source of Life, the Source of Love and Father of lights!



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].