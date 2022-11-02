"IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING" - A.I, SPYING & FUTURE AMERICA

#AI #FUTURE #AMERICA
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: The social credit score is the defining feature of a bizarre new world where loyalties are cast off for points with the government. Brainwashing techniques will be subtle until they're no longer needed, and the worst pressure to conform will come from family and friends. It is there a requirement for the Church to rebalance itself, understand the hour and focus on fruit of the Spirit in order to resist the advances of the Beast.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/if-you-see-something-say-something-october-23-2021/
