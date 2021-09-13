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Everyone is Sacred Geometry! 5D Merkabahs with Von Galt
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14 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy this interview of 'A Brewed Awakening' with authors and podcast hosts, Ruth and Robert Verbree. This is a lively conversation about how everyone has a sacred geometry Merkabah, and you can see what your voice's merkabah looks like using Cymascope's technology of translating your DNA voice signature into what your 3-dimensional sacred geometric form looks like. Literally, our merkabahs are scientific evidence of the fact that we are all energy beings having a human experience in the matrix, and our bodies are sims that our souls use to play various games in the matrix until we decide to return to nirvana and get reabsorbed with the consciousness of the Lord. I explain the Buddhist understanding of the Infinite Game and how lifetime after lifetime, we all go to the spirit world (heaven), and often decide to play another round either on Earth or on other planets, and dimensions.
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for new videos.
Get your DNA Voice Signatures here: http://soundmadevisible.com/
To learn more about Ruth and Robert's offerings, see the links below:
A Brewed Awakening YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2WKNEQB
Websites: https://www.renewedmindonline.com
https://www.brewedawakeningpodcast.com/
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To learn more about Von's books and hypnosis practice, click on the resources below:
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for new videos.
Get your DNA Voice Signatures here: http://soundmadevisible.com/
To learn more about Ruth and Robert's offerings, see the links below:
A Brewed Awakening YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2WKNEQB
Websites: https://www.renewedmindonline.com
https://www.brewedawakeningpodcast.com/
-----------------------------------------------
To learn more about Von's books and hypnosis practice, click on the resources below:
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
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