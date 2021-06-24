White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1283 - New Orleans Massacre - Video of the response from authorities

Essex, after launching attacks on police officers on NYE ‘72, shot grocer Joe Perniciaro, before carjacking Marvin Albert as he sat outside his home. He drove the stolen vehicle to the Howard Johnson’s hotel in New Orleans’ central business district. He gained entry from a fire stairwell on the 18th floor, telling the three black employees who saw him enter that he was only there to kill white people. He attacked Robert and his new wife Elizabeth who were on their honeymoon. After a brief struggle, he shot Robert in the chest, then shot Elizabeth in the back of the head. He left a Pan-African flag beside their bodies as he set the room on fire, before shooting his way to the 11th floor, where he set several more fires. He then shot Frank, the hotel’s assistant manager, before shooting Walter, the hotel’s general manager. He engaged authorities in a standoff that lasted hours, before being shot 200 times after he tried to charge a SeaKnight military helicopter. He killed a total of 9 people (5 police) and wounded 13.