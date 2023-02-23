https://gettr.com/post/p29eniu1004
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: There are only over 1 billion human beings with healthy sperm or eggs. Our unvaccinated fellow fighters, you have no idea how precious you are!
#theunvaccinated #COVIDvaccines #healthyspermandeggs #NFSC
2/22/2023 文贵直播：人类仅十几亿人有健康的精子或卵子！无苗的战友们，你们真不知道自己有多值钱！
#无苗族 #新冠疫苗 #健康的卵子和精子 #新中国联邦
