Miles Guo: There are only over 1 billion human beings with healthy sperm or eggs
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p29eniu1004

2/22/2023 Miles Guo: There are only over 1 billion human beings with healthy sperm or eggs. Our unvaccinated fellow fighters, you have no idea how precious you are!

#theunvaccinated #COVIDvaccines #healthyspermandeggs #NFSC


2/22/2023 文贵直播：人类仅十几亿人有健康的精子或卵子！无苗的战友们，你们真不知道自己有多值钱！

#无苗族 #新冠疫苗 #健康的卵子和精子 #新中国联邦



