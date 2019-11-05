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Dan Crenshaw Suggests Criticism Of Israel Is Not Protected Under The First Amendment
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62 views • November 05, 2019
Congressman Dan Crenshaw suggested that criticism of Israel should not be protected under the First Amendment during an event last night.
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