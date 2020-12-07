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Doctor Who Told 'Stop the Steal' Ralliers to Remove Their Masks Has His License Revoked
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58 views • December 07, 2020
RedState
By Alex Parker | Dec 06, 2020
Much has occurred at Stop the Steal rallies across the country, but here’s a first.
Apparently, one Stopped the Career.
https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/12/06/steven-latulippe-oregon-stop-the-steal-covid-19-medical-board-license-revoked-n290374
https://thelibertydaily.com/
NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 x 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon this might be why the text in the video is not legible (readable).
By Alex Parker | Dec 06, 2020
Much has occurred at Stop the Steal rallies across the country, but here’s a first.
Apparently, one Stopped the Career.
https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/12/06/steven-latulippe-oregon-stop-the-steal-covid-19-medical-board-license-revoked-n290374
https://thelibertydaily.com/
NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 x 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon this might be why the text in the video is not legible (readable).
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