Second Batch of US M1A2T Tanks Delivered to Taiwan

Second Batch of American M1A2T Tanks Delivered to Taiwan
In the early hours of July 27, a second shipment of U.S.-made M1A2T “Abrams” tanks was offloaded at the port of Taipei. The delivery consisted of 42 units, including 4 M88A2 armored recovery vehicles.
After unloading, the equipment was immediately transported by heavy haulers to a military training center near Hukou, Hsinchu County.