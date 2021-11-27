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WHy would Michael Gunner call in Australian defence & special forces to transfer old people to quarantine????
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70 views • November 27, 2021
Michael Gunner calls in Australian defence to help with transferring positive cases and close contacts to Howard Springs quarantine centre
Gunner was born in Alice Springs in 1976, the eldest of four children, to Mick and Jane Gunner. His great-grandfather settled in Tennant Creek in the 1930s from Tbilisi in Georgia, fleeing the country after the Russian Revolution.[2] He has indigenous relatives in Utopia north of Alice Springs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Gunner
NT communities of Binjari and Rockhole in hard lockdown as Covid outbreak expected to worsen
The Northern Territory’s Covid-19 outbreak is expected to grow beyond locked-down areas after nine new cases were detected in the remote community of Binjari, about 320km south of Darwin.
Binjari and nearby Rockhole have been placed into strict lockdown in response to the outbreak, and the Australian defence force has been called in to help with transferring positive cases and close contacts.
The NT’s chief minister, Michael Gunner, on Sunday said a 78-year-old woman was being treated in Royal Darwin hospital, while the other eight cases had been taken to the Howard Springs quarantine centre.
The welcome sign to Katherine, a town located southeast of Darwin, Northern Territory
‘Really scary’: NT health workers fear for Indigenous communities amid Covid outbreak
No new cases were confirmed on Sunday but Gunner said more should be expected in Binjari and lockdown arrangements for nearby Katherine and Robinson River were likely to be in place for several weeks.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/21/nt-communities-of-binjari-and-rockhole-in-hard-lockdown-as-covid-outbreak-expected-to-worsen
Gunner was born in Alice Springs in 1976, the eldest of four children, to Mick and Jane Gunner. His great-grandfather settled in Tennant Creek in the 1930s from Tbilisi in Georgia, fleeing the country after the Russian Revolution.[2] He has indigenous relatives in Utopia north of Alice Springs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Gunner
NT communities of Binjari and Rockhole in hard lockdown as Covid outbreak expected to worsen
The Northern Territory’s Covid-19 outbreak is expected to grow beyond locked-down areas after nine new cases were detected in the remote community of Binjari, about 320km south of Darwin.
Binjari and nearby Rockhole have been placed into strict lockdown in response to the outbreak, and the Australian defence force has been called in to help with transferring positive cases and close contacts.
The NT’s chief minister, Michael Gunner, on Sunday said a 78-year-old woman was being treated in Royal Darwin hospital, while the other eight cases had been taken to the Howard Springs quarantine centre.
The welcome sign to Katherine, a town located southeast of Darwin, Northern Territory
‘Really scary’: NT health workers fear for Indigenous communities amid Covid outbreak
No new cases were confirmed on Sunday but Gunner said more should be expected in Binjari and lockdown arrangements for nearby Katherine and Robinson River were likely to be in place for several weeks.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/21/nt-communities-of-binjari-and-rockhole-in-hard-lockdown-as-covid-outbreak-expected-to-worsen
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