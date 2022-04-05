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Pfizer Offers Doctor $1 Million To Silence His Public Criticisms
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971 views • April 05, 2022
Dr. Paul Alexander is a Canadian health researcher and a former official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration. He reveals he received phone calls from Pfizer with a lucrative offer. He didn't hesitate to turn the offer down
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