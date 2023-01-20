Asteroid impact vs Micro Nova - Awareness must be desired before the truth can be seen

Cause and Effect - The principle tool used to identify what Cause mostly likely produced the Effect. Asteroids fail the test. So why is it still popular to those that proclaim knowledge is paramount? https://youtu.be/k87ncuPpy8k
Suspicious0bservers Earth Disaster Playlist:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.