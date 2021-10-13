BIDEN TO MEET POPE: Behind the Curtain of Oz (2021)

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Eph 6:10NLT A final word: Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.

Eph 6:11 Put on all of God's armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil.

Eph 6:12 For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.



Eph 6:10KJV Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

Eph 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

Eph 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.



Eph 6:24 Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen. To the Ephesians written from Rome, by Tychicus.