Black Rifle Coffee Podcast: Drago Dzieran From Polish Prison to the US Navy SEALS

Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Episode BRCC #282

In this episode of the Black Rifle Coffee Podcast, we are honored to host Navy SEAL Drago Dzieran.





A Polish immigrant who made America his cherished home, Drago unravels the tumultuous time in Poland when dissent against the communist and socialist regime reached its zenith.





He vividly describes the sweeping arrests that engulfed Poland in a single night and details his transformation from a brave activist to a prisoner of conscience.





Get his book here: https://a.co/d/fSiJJyY





See full episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IXjyOiUflk



