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Deplorables Now Demons: GOP Base Exorcised by Establishment
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256 views • July 19, 2019
It’s not just media & Democrats, GOP leaders are demonizing Trump’s base while the House Democrats’ Jesuits lead a prayer to cast out “spirits of darkness” on the house floor. And, the Vatican doubles down on “citizens of the world”.
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