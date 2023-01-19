Władysław Szpilman Plays Chopin

Władysław Szpilman, the survivor depicted in The Pianist Movie, is seen here, in rare footage, playing his piano, what would become the movie's opening score, Chopin Ballade no. 1 in G Minor, a few years after the war. Polish classical pianist Janusz Olejniczak plays the actual pieces in the movie.
