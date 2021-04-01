© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0132 - Jennifer Ann Lewis - Pre-trial hearing for 4th trial
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • April 01, 2021
Jennifer Ann Lewis, a charming, 9-year-old Rock Island girl, left her home around 6 p.m. to go to a nearby liquor store to buy a pack of Juicy Fruit gum.
Three hours later her body was found engulfed in flames behind Jefferson School in Davenport. An autopsy found that she had been raped, strangled, doused with gasoline, and set on fire.
Three hours later her body was found engulfed in flames behind Jefferson School in Davenport. An autopsy found that she had been raped, strangled, doused with gasoline, and set on fire.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.