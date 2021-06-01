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9/11 Answers (2nd cut)
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43 views • June 01, 2021
9/11 Answers explains how the attacks of September 11th 2001 were organised by elites like the Rockefellers and various secret services under the elites command. It explains how the WTC was demolished, what flew into the pentagon and how and why 9/11 it was organised.
Main Sources:
Video: Interview Nuclear Demolition Dimitri Khalezov:
Book Third Truth about 9/11 by Dimitri Khalezov (not for free)
http://www.911thology.com/
Video: September Clues
Recommended:
Video: JFK to 911, Everything's a rich man's trick
Music
Home Base Groove van Kevin MacLeod is gelicentieerd onder een Creative Commons Attribution-licentie (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Bron: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artiest: http://incompetech.com/
Photograph startphoto:
http://www.schiffner.com/911-a-tribut...
Main Sources:
Video: Interview Nuclear Demolition Dimitri Khalezov:
Book Third Truth about 9/11 by Dimitri Khalezov (not for free)
http://www.911thology.com/
Video: September Clues
Recommended:
Video: JFK to 911, Everything's a rich man's trick
Music
Home Base Groove van Kevin MacLeod is gelicentieerd onder een Creative Commons Attribution-licentie (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Bron: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artiest: http://incompetech.com/
Photograph startphoto:
http://www.schiffner.com/911-a-tribut...
Keywords
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