TITLE Mom of Gender Transitioning Son Says Anime and Manga Main Influence - Crystal Risotti

It was Easter weekend when Crystal Risotti discovered her son was taking hormones for a gender transition. She was shocked and struck with grief, sharing that once someone goes down the road of transitioning, they are never the same person again. After a deep-dive into finding a root cause, Crystal connected this development to her son’s involvement in anime and manga and she found obscure connections to the LGBTQ+ agenda. This mom on a mission brings awareness to the dangers embedded in manga and anime, that are oftentimes rooted in deeply sexual content, especially impactful on at-risk kids, and are considered a “gateway drug” to a subculture of cosplay, conventions, and often, transgenderism or gender confusion.
TAKEAWAYS
Pokemon is a type of anime that most people are probably not aware is tied to witchcraft, the demonic realm, and the LGBTQ+ agenda
There is no formal rating system on manga comic books, which means the content within can be very graphic and openly erotic
There is a tremendous amount of pornographic material hidden in manga promoting pedophilia, BDSM, and same-sex romance
Discord channels are a popular place where predators prey on other children
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina
Spiritual Warfare in the Amazon Jungle Video: https://bit.ly/499xeEL
🔗 CONNECT WITH PROTECT CHILD HEALTH
Website: https://protectchildhealth.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH PURPLE FOR PARENTS
Website: https://purpleforparentsindiana.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/purpleforparentsofindiana/
X: https://twitter.com/P4PIndiana
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.