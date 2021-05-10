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New Zealand makes VACCINES MANDATORY under law with a $4,000 fine or IMPRISONMENT
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366 views • May 10, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw - 6 May 2021
The Socialist/Marxist Jacinda Ardern has finally decided to destroy her own citizens by forcing vaccines on ALL front line staff with a $4,000 fine if they fail to comply. Jacinda and Bill Gates have had many, many meetings, she is a extremist when it comes to supporting Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 and has stated that she wants New Zealand to be the first country to fully implement Agenda 2030.
The Socialist/Marxist Jacinda Ardern has finally decided to destroy her own citizens by forcing vaccines on ALL front line staff with a $4,000 fine if they fail to comply. Jacinda and Bill Gates have had many, many meetings, she is a extremist when it comes to supporting Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 and has stated that she wants New Zealand to be the first country to fully implement Agenda 2030.
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